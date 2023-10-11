 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Jared Goff starting to creep into MVP discussions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff remains a long shot to win MVP, but some national analysts are starting to see his early accomplishments in 2023.

By Jeremy Reisman
Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff remains a relative long shot to win Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, his odds to win MVP are currently at +3000, with nine players above him.

But the national discourse is starting to consider Goff as a legitimate candidate to walk away with the postseason honors.

Over at The Athletic, Larry Holder discussed the latest odds for postseason awards, and made a case for Goff as MVP.

“If the Detroit Lions continue to be an NFL darling, why couldn’t Jared Goff make a run for the league MVP award?” Holder wrote. “Yes, some shoes would have to drop in front of him. But given how many players have been the frontrunner within the past three weeks, it shows how wide open this race is through five weeks of the season.”

The possibility of Goff winning MVP was also brought up on SB Nation’s “Monday Football Monday” podcast. In the middle of praising offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, analyst Mark Scofield made the case for Goff:

“(Johnson’s) resume might include: Jared Goff, MVP,” Scofield said. “Because if he keeps playing at this rate... are we living on a timeline where Jared Goff wins MVP? We might.”

(You can listen to that entire segment in the link on the Tweet or in our own Pride of Detroit podcast feed.)

Looking at the basic statistics, you may not think he’s in line for an MVP run. He ranks ninth in yards, fourth in yards per attempt, and sixth in passer rating. However, a deeper dive into some advanced statistics suggest he’s playing like the best QB in the league. Aside from his No. 1 PFF grade ranking, he’s also fourth in DVOA, first in adjusted completion percentage, and also has PFF’s third-lowest pressure-to-sack ratio.

  • Aidan Hutchinson had a funny reaction to the huge hit he took after picking off Bryce Young:

  • Life is looking good for the Lions, both in the present and the future:

  • Oh no, Jonah Jackson:

  • We didn’t do a separate post on it this week, but as always, enjoy the best radio calls from Dan Miller:

