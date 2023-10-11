Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff remains a relative long shot to win Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, his odds to win MVP are currently at +3000, with nine players above him.

But the national discourse is starting to consider Goff as a legitimate candidate to walk away with the postseason honors.

The Pride of Detroit Direct newsletter now comes to you three times per week! Subscribe to Pride of Detroit Direct today for a 7-day free trial and read it now. Jeremy Reisman, head of the best Lions community on the planet, will deliver deep analysis and insights he’s picking up directly from Ford Field. For $50, three times per week throughout the season and on a regular basis during the offseason, Pride of Detroit Direct will hit your inbox, so don’t miss out — sign up today!

Over at The Athletic, Larry Holder discussed the latest odds for postseason awards, and made a case for Goff as MVP.

“If the Detroit Lions continue to be an NFL darling, why couldn’t Jared Goff make a run for the league MVP award?” Holder wrote. “Yes, some shoes would have to drop in front of him. But given how many players have been the frontrunner within the past three weeks, it shows how wide open this race is through five weeks of the season.”

The possibility of Goff winning MVP was also brought up on SB Nation’s “Monday Football Monday” podcast. In the middle of praising offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, analyst Mark Scofield made the case for Goff:

The key to the Lions' 4-1 start & Jared Goff's career renaissance has been their stellar OC...



"Ben Johnson is gonna have his choice of jobs next year" - @MarkSchofield



LISTEN: https://t.co/Efu2uXx6HC pic.twitter.com/cQ7vP7wjdY — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) October 10, 2023

“(Johnson’s) resume might include: Jared Goff, MVP,” Scofield said. “Because if he keeps playing at this rate... are we living on a timeline where Jared Goff wins MVP? We might.”

(You can listen to that entire segment in the link on the Tweet or in our own Pride of Detroit podcast feed.)

Looking at the basic statistics, you may not think he’s in line for an MVP run. He ranks ninth in yards, fourth in yards per attempt, and sixth in passer rating. However, a deeper dive into some advanced statistics suggest he’s playing like the best QB in the league. Aside from his No. 1 PFF grade ranking, he’s also fourth in DVOA, first in adjusted completion percentage, and also has PFF’s third-lowest pressure-to-sack ratio.

Aidan Hutchinson had a funny reaction to the huge hit he took after picking off Bryce Young:

He's got instincts, he's got hands...he's got an instant film breakdown@aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/7rGNcLueTT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023

Both Jameson Williams and Jack Campbell are expected to see their roles grow. So Justin Rogers of the Detroit News went back to see how they played on Sunday.

Life is looking good for the Lions, both in the present and the future:

Current win % versus next years cap room. Most bad teams are set up to make runs in free agency next year. Most good teams are not. Broncos are in a world to themselves here. pic.twitter.com/PC1E593nW9 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 9, 2023

Kyle Meinke of MLive argues that the Lions need to start dream bigger than winning the NFC North, saying they are “making a strong case as perhaps the team best equipped to challenge the elites in the conference.”

Oh no, Jonah Jackson: