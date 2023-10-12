Very few people are sleeping on the Detroit Lions at this point, with both sides of the ball firing as the team has started 4-1. Next up is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that has surprised a bit early on and currently leads the NFC South. This will be a tricky matchup on the road and another good chance for the Lions to confirm their legitimacy.

From a fantasy perspective, the big questions all revolve around availability. Jahmyr Gibbs is a question mark after missing last week, but Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be headed back on the field. Meanwhile, Mike Evans is a question for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, meaning many of the game’s top fantasy weapons are uncertain as of now.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Buccaneers start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: While it looks like St. Brown has a good shot at playing, fantasy managers would be wise to limit expectations. Players coming back from injury (even minor ones) are always a cause for concern, and the Tampa defense has also been strong this season, especially against the pass. St. Brown is a must-start if healthy, but I think he falls outside WR1 numbers.

On the other side, if Evans is indeed out, I am all-in on Chris Godwin. The Bucs second option still sees plenty of targets even when Evans is in, but once the main threat went down against the Saints, Godwin ended up with 11 catches for 114 yards. The Lions secondary continues to improve, but there are fantasy points to be had this weekend.