I think we as a fanbase may be starting to get used to it at this point, but the Detroit Lions are one of the hottest, and most talked about teams in the NFL right now.

For months, many wondered whether or not all of the chatter during the offseason was warranted. And through five weeks of the 2023 season, it is looking like the attention was deserved. The Lions are coming off three decisive wins in a row, and have secured an early lead in the NFC North with a 4-1 record.

Now, they are not only being talked about on sports shows where everyone yells at each other the whole time, but Lions general manager Brad Holmes is doing ten-minute segments on ‘The Insiders’ with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on NFL Network.

“It’s a good start,” said Holmes of his team’s performance through five weeks. “We’ll still take it one week at a time. We still have a long season to go. Definitely happy for the fans. The great thing about Detroit is, whether you’re 1-6, they may let you hear about it, but they are still supporting you. They just love their football team so much, but at the end of the day it’s good to give them hope and optimism.”

On top of the success they have had since taking over in 2021, it has been really nice to root for both Campbell and Holmes—as they both seem like good, genuine human beings.

Holmes then told an awesome personal story about the moment he got to call Jameson Williams to notify him that his suspension was over early.

“I asked him the question of, ‘What’s the best news that you could receive?’” Holmes recalled. “And he was just kinda like, ‘Uh...’ And he’s still thinking he’s still got time left on his suspension, and he’s like, ‘Besides me playing...’ and I said, ‘Dude, that’s it! You’re back, dude!’ He was ecstatic. He was fired up.’

You can watch the entirety of the video here.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Lions GM Brad Holmes joined the show, weighing in on his team's high hopes, how he feels about QB Jared Goff, the news that WR Jameson Williams is back and a lot more. The complete interview pic.twitter.com/kcSDZQnJaw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2023

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is a big fan of the Lions’ ground game.

The @Lions have the most diverse run game in the #NFL



They also have a QB who can handle it all at LOS to get all 11 on the same page#NFLLIVE @ttwentyman @MikeOHaraNFL @davebirkett pic.twitter.com/C7mkujsBng — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 11, 2023

Andy Benoit of the 33rd Team breaks down the Lions’ offense, and how they are clicking at such a high level.

Film Study with @Andy_Benoit



Andy breaks down five plays to highlight how well the #Lions are playing offensively, including this Jared Goff throw #OnePride — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 11, 2023

Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers sat down with cornerback Cam Sutton in downtown Detroit to discuss everything from football to fashion.

In this week's Inside the Pride, @Dannierogers___ met up with Cam Sutton at @greysonclothier in downtown Detroit to talk fashion, his decision to sign with the Lions, and more in this exclusive interview! pic.twitter.com/OX9qMAL5bO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 11, 2023

Tune in to the newest episode of the St. Brown Brothers podcast to hear the Sun God roast two Bears at once.

St. Brown Bros Podcast, Ep. 7 #DaBears RB Khalil Herbert joins @Equanimeous and @amonra_stbrown, meaning Amon-Ra has two Bears players to take jabs at pic.twitter.com/pRvA8nXYiA — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 11, 2023

Happy birthday to former linebacker and current do-it-all guy in the front office, Chris Spielman.

Happy birthday to Chris Spielman! pic.twitter.com/GW6vo5gRgV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 11, 2023

Just up the road, University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has also taken notice of how well the Lions are playing.

Jim Harbaugh believed Aidan Hutchinson should've been No. 1 in '22. He loves seeing Hutchinson and the Lions thriving.



"A lot of buzz, a lot of excitement with the Lions. They're playing great football. Gritty, tough team. I know he's affecting it in a positive manner," he said. pic.twitter.com/47AD0iUii0 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 11, 2023

Count Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde as a Lions fan and ignore the first part of the tweet. Because I can.

#RedWings Derek Lalonde remains a Bills fan, but "I am onto the bandwagon of the Lions. I mean, how can you not be?"



"We had our first off-day Sunday and after the letdown of the Bills in that first game, I had a bagel, a tea, turned on the Lions and life was good again." — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) October 11, 2023

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown doing great things in the community.

Yesterday, @AmonRa_StBrown hosted a bowling charity event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 11, 2023