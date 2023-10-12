VIDEO: Lions LT Taylor Decker was mic’d up for 100th game vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions celebrated Taylor Decker on Sunday for starting the 100th game of his career. It’s an awesome tale for Decker, who went through a ton of trying years here in Detroit, persisted, and is now reaping the benefits of his patience by playing for one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The team celebrated the moment with several in-stadium announcements for Decker, allowing the offensive tackle to tell his own story in their latest “Beyond” series, and having him mic’d up for the game.

On Wednesday night, the Lions released their “Sights and Sounds” video from their contest against the Carolina Panthers, which features a whole bunch of Decker mic’d up mixed in with play-by-play announcer Dan Miller.

As always, the Lions do a fantastic job retelling the story of the game through highlights and on-field conversations. From Penei Sewell’s stirring pre-game speech to the locker room celebration, it’s a fun 17-minute watch. Here are my favorite parts:

Sewell’s pre-game speeches are always fantastic (0:54 mark)

The entire offensive line reacting to Aidan Hutchinson’s ridiculous INT (4:11)

Decker going nuts after the reverse flea flicker and then going straight up to Ben Johnson to offer his thoughts (8:45)

Decker’s incoherent rant against “the fantasy football.” (12:10)

Decker reacting to the crowd noise in “Taylor Swift vs. Taylor Decker” (12:25)

Sewell’s hilarious story about a Panthers player talking to him about his brother (12:38)

“Dimer” (13:18)

Post-game speeches (15:10)

Watch the entire segment below: