Lions LB Alex Anzalone announces parents are ‘headed home safely’ from Israel conflict

After Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone revealed a terrifying situation he was living through. He explained to the Detroit News that both of his parents were stranded in Israel amidst a violent conflict.

Anzalone's parents were in the country as part of their church group, First Naples. But they found themselves unable to safely return home while Israel and Hamas erupted in a war that has now resulted in reportedly 1,300 deaths.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone said. “(It’s) really all I’ve been thinking about.”

On Thursday morning, Anzalone revealed via Twitter that his family is headed home safely.

“Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good.”

It’s a fantastic update for Anzalone and his family for what had to be an extremely stressful time.

Of course, there are still atrocities and violence happening in the region. Let’s hope there can be peace in the immediate future.