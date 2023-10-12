VIDEO: Breaking down the Detroit Lions’ top 5 plays vs. the Panthers

In case you didn’t know, we have a Pride of Detroit YouTube channel that has a ton of original content that doesn’t always make the site. One new feature this year is weekly film breakdowns where Meko Scott and Morgan Cannon provide analysis for the biggest and most notable plays from the previous matchup. It’s a nice complement to the film breakdowns that both Morgan and Andrew Kato provide on the written side.

This week, Meko and Morgan broke down the Carolina Panthers game and everything that went well for the Detroit Lions.

Here’s a quick list of the five plays they highlighted this week:

David Montgomery’s 42-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a quick 7-0 lead

Aidan Hutchinson’s one-handed interception early in the game

Jerry Jacobs’ impressive interception, highlighting his improvement as a zone defender

A 9-yard run from the Panthers that showed a small lapse in Detroit’s typically-stout run defense

Craig Reynolds’ flashy 17-yard run to help clinch the game

Meko and Morgan do a great job displaying all the little nuances of each play and crediting individual players for their performances.

