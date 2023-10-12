‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 6 expert picks: Broncos at Chiefs

The NFL opens up Week 6 with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.” This AFC West Rivalry has been lopsided of late, and based on the direction in which these teams are currently headed, things don’t look like they’ll be changing anytime soon.

The Chiefs and Broncos have faced off against each other 126 times in their teams' histories, with Kansas City winning 71 regular season games and Denver winning 54, along with one postseason victory. But in recent history, the Chiefs have won the last 15 times (!!!) these teams have battled. In fact, not only has current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes never lost to the Broncos, but the last time the Broncos won this matchup, Peyton Manning was their quarterback.

This trend of Kansas City dominating may continue in this game. The Chiefs (4-1) have won four straight since dropping their opener to the Detroit Lions, while the Broncos (1-4) only victory on the season was a three-point win over the Chicago Bears.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Chiefs by double digits, and the POD staff is all-in on Kansas City on the moneyline, while most are willing to give up the points as well.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Broncos at Chiefs

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!