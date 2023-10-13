On Tuesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Buccaneers?

With regards to the first survey question, here are the results we have seen over the first five weeks of the season, including this week:

After three straight victories by 14 points or more, Lions fans continue to be the most confident fanbase in the NFL with another 99% result in the confidence survey. Around the NFC North, the Packers got a slight uptick, despite dropping a terrible game to the Raiders on Monday night, the Vikings fans continue to give themselves whiplash, and Bears fans are riding high after their Super Bowl first win of the season.

This week's game between the Lions and Buccaneers is the most anticipated game of the week, according to SB Nation’s national survey, which may explain why FOX was so quick to flex this game into the afternoon slate of games.

As far as the game, 92% of fans believe the Lions will put another notch in the win column, but 67% believe it may be closer than things have been over the last three weeks.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters in the comment section of the original article:

LRB57 : “31-27 Lions, it’s going to be a tough road game against a rested team. Lions will get out in front, but Baker Mayfield leads a comeback to make the game uncomfortably close.”

: “31-27 Lions, it’s going to be a tough road game against a rested team. Lions will get out in front, but Baker Mayfield leads a comeback to make the game uncomfortably close.” GM JOE : “Tampa’s fresh off a bye week and breaking out their throwback uniforms. I expect them to start off pumped for this game. But look at who they beat, Vikings (barely), Bears and Saints. They lose at home to the Eagles. I see the Lions playing just as good and probably better than the Eagles are right now. Lions 35 Tampa Bay 17.”

: “Tampa’s fresh off a bye week and breaking out their throwback uniforms. I expect them to start off pumped for this game. But look at who they beat, Vikings (barely), Bears and Saints. They lose at home to the Eagles. I see the Lions playing just as good and probably better than the Eagles are right now. Lions 35 Tampa Bay 17.” wingnutty : “27 - 12 Lions. At the end of the game everyone is wondering how on earth the Bucs ended up with 12 points because the domination was pretty clear.”

: “27 - 12 Lions. At the end of the game everyone is wondering how on earth the Bucs ended up with 12 points because the domination was pretty clear.” Lions on the beach: “Taking the over and the Lions to cover. Arrived in Tampa/St Pete yesterday. Not many Bucs fans I’ve talked to are in any way optimistic. Most Bucs fans have said the 4:30 start is for the Lions to be showcased. Looking forward to seeing this one up close.”

