NFL Week 6 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 6 opened with the Kansas City Chiefs beating their AFC West division rival Denver Broncos for the 16th straight game in a row. Once again it was the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce show for the Chiefs, as the pair connected on nine passes for 124 yards. Meanwhile, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson finished with just 95 yards passing, a touchdown, and two interceptions. It’s tough to win games like that in the NFL.

Let’s take a look at the rest of this week’s games.

With the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers on their byes, the NFL has 13 games scheduled for Sunday and one more on Monday night.

The Sunday slate of games once again kicks off in London, England at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will be facing off exclusively on NFL Draft Network at 9:30 a.m. ET., with Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner on the call, along with Jamie Erdahl on the sidelines.

In the 1 p.m. hour, the local Detroit audience will have two games to choose from, including the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on FOX, along with the Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals on CBS.

There is only one game on the afternoon schedule for the local audience, but it’s not like you’d be watching anything else anyway because your Detroit Lions are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 on FOX—as they were previously flexed into the national spotlight.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature the New York Giants making the short trip to western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills. While ESPN/ABC’s “Monday Night Football” features a battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 15 games on the NFL Week 6 schedule:

Here are the games that the Pride of Detroit staff agreed on this week: