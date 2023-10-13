The Detroit Lions have declared their Week 6 injury designations ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they will be missing several key players, many for the second week in a row.

Note: Any new changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

Ruled OUT

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder) — his injury is reportedly season-ending

TE James Mitchell (hamstring)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — evaluation clock started , days remaining: 20

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) — torn ACL, expected to be placed on IR

DB Brian Branch (ankle)

Gibbs will miss his second game in a row and will surely be replaced by Craig Reynolds in the RB2 spot, similar to last week. Expect David Montgomery to be the workhorse, Reynolds to spell him when tired, and Gibbs to continue working with trainers in an attempt to be ready to go against the Ravens in Week 7.

Mitchell is in the same boat as Gibbs, though he may be sitting a bit further in the back. He is also working his way back but is at least another week away.

Jackson being unable to play is a potential big blow to the offensive line, but they’re plenty deep on the inside and have options to replace him.

“We’ve got guys in this building we trust,” coach Dan Campbell said about potentially replacing Jackson. “(Halapoulivaati) Vaitai’s had a pretty good week of practice. Certainly, we know what Graham (Glasgow) brings to the table for us. (Kayode Awosika) Yode’s gotten better. So, I mean we’ve got options. (Dan Skipper) Skip’s back, ready to go. So, we’ve got a couple different scenarios, situations that we can go through here and we’ve kind of rolled through them so, we feel good though.”

Branch will also miss his second game in a row after injuring his ankle during the Packers game. Last week he was replaced by Will Harris in the slot, and the veteran produced a pass breakup in the end zone and a fumble recovery.

Paschal returned to practice on Friday, thus starting his evaluation clock, but being ruled out indicates he is not ready to be activated this week. He will remain on injured reserve and have nearly three more weeks of evaluation time remaining.

Both Knight and Moseley injuries are expected to be season-ending and they will both likely be placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Questionable

TE Sam LaPorta (calf) — back at practice

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness) — evaluation clock started, days remaining: 18

LaPorta told Pride of Detroit that his calf injury flared up after Wednesday’s practice (he was not listed on that report) but after taking Thursday off he feels much better and plans on playing on Sunday.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” LaPorta said. “It kinda flared up on Wednesday. I think it was mostly from the game, but it’s football. Things happen. We certainly work our bodies pretty hard. So, feeling a lot better today.”

Dorsey practiced in full all week, but because he is still technically on injured reserve, he ended up with a questionable designation. He can be removed from this list and activated to the 53-man roster at any time, and that move would come on Saturday if it happens at all this week.

Not listed with an injury designation

QB Teddy Bridgewater (not injury related - personal)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) — back practicing after a scheduled veteran’s rest day

Bridgewater was excused from Friday’s practice due to a personal matter and because he was not listed with a designation, odds are he should be available for this weekend’s game.

St. Brown has worked his way back from an abdomen injury, and after being limited on Wednesday, he had full practices the rest of the week. He should be good to go and return to his starting role in the slot.

Decker has played through an ankle injury the last two weeks, and while he still looks not quite 100%, he is playing at a high enough level that he does not carry a designation into this game.

Ragnow has gone through his regular routine this week and is good to go. With Jackson out, having Decker and Ragnow healthy is a huge plus.

Buccaneers injury designations

Here’s a look at the Buccaneers' injury designations:

Questionable:

LB Shaquil Barrett (illness)

Not listed with an injury designation