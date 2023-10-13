“You’re a sicko, and I love it.”

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said those words to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson after he called a trick play that resulted in tight end Sam LaPorta being wide-open for a score. It was executed to perfection, and since Decker was mic’d up during the Lions’ win over the Carolina Panthers—the moment was captured for everyone to enjoy.

It was a funny and light-hearted moment shared between a veteran who is again having fun playing football and a coordinator who is definitely feeling himself as a play-caller.

Next, the Lions travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Tampa Bay is coming off of a bye week, and with a record of 3-1, they also find themselves right in the mix of the NFC. The Lions will surely mic up another player for this game, but who should it be?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Detroit Lions player would you like to be mic’d up next?

My Answer: I’m going to go with safety Kerby Joseph. In his second year now, Joseph is coming off of a huge rookie season and is one of the players who rarely comes off of the field for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense.

Joseph has a big personality and seems to be loved by his teammates. Having him mic’d up would almost certainly lead to some funny moments, and hearing how he communicates with other members of the secondary would also be interesting from a fan’s perspective.

What about you? Who would you want the Lions to mic up the next time they choose to do so? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.