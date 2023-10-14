College Football Week 7 live discussion, open thread: The big ones come

Now come the bloodbaths.

Get into the meat of these things, chew on the sinew. Football is meant for big games and copious amounts of violence. Without it, it’s not the same. Early season college has been quaint, which is only acceptable to genteel southern types of a century past. No sir. We live for the bonegrinders in the Zone now.

Washington and Oregon meet this week, the final time for the Pac-12, although that rivalry will continue into the Big Ten. This game could very well be for the championship game in that conference, as both teams feature boundless amounts of talent; not to mention two salvage projects in college quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Michael Penix, Jr. Both have had fanciful journeys across the years; go check those out before you start talking about them as NFL picks. I wouldn’t want the Auburn Bo Nix, to be sure.

Speaking of NFL prizes, the other Pac-12 contender, USC, travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. The Irish just had their guts ripped out by Louisville and there’s really not much to say about their team this year. Dreams are over, collapsed, as they should be. But USC has looked... haphazard. After a triple overtime survival against Arizona, USC is out in the open: they have no defense and their offense basically boils down to insane plays by Caleb Williams. The chance they have to take the Pac-12 unscathed seems more and more dim. Sitting up in South Bend on a cold (by California standards) night seems like just the opportunity for the Irish to claim a little pride back.

We’ve got the slate, now it’s time. Enjoy yourselves, chavales.

Noon ET

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt — CBS

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan — FOX

No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue — Peacock

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State — ABC

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama — ESPN

Michigan State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network

Iowa State at Cincinnati — FS1

3:30 p.m. ET

UMass at No. 6 Penn State — Big Ten Network

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington — ABC

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee — CBS

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State — FS1

BYU at TCU — ESPN

7:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 22 LSU (7 p.m.) — ESPN

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock

No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina — ABC

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky — SEC Network

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (8 p.m.) — FOX