Detroit Lions activate CB/KR Khalil Dorsey, sign OL Dan Skipper to 53-man roster

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions placed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and running back Zonovan Knight on injured reserve, freeing up two spots on their 53-man roster. To fill these openings, the Lions activated cornerback/kick returner Khalil Dorsey from injured reserve, and signed veteran offensive lineman Dan Skipper off the practice squad.

Dorsey opened the season as a starter in all phases of the Lions’ special teams, including kick returner duties and cornerback depth on defense. In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dorsey had three tackles and one kick return for 39 yards on 24 special teams snaps.

The following week, Dorsey came down with an undisclosed illness and was placed on injured reserve, missing the next four games. Now eligible and healthy, Dorsey practiced in full all week and will rejoin his teammates on the active roster, likely in the same roles he held prior to his stint on injured reserve.

Skipper was elevated from the practice squad for the Lions' Week 3 game against the Falcons after Taylor Decker was unable to play. Acting as the team’s third option at offensive tackle, Skipper was called into game action after Matt Nelson went down. Unfortunately for Skipper, he injured his hamstring after just 16 plays and was replaced by rookie Colby Sorsdal.

Skipper, now healthy, will return to the 53-man roster, once again in a multi-faceted role. Skipper could assume OT3 duties, as Nelson is on injured reserve (he becomes eligible to return following the game), but he is also likely in the mix at guard, where the Lions are again down a starter due to injury.

With Jonah Jackson ruled out for this week’s game, the Lions have several options available to fill in for him at left guard. Shifting Graham Glasgow to left guard and Halapoulivaati Vaitai to right guard seems to be the best way to get the top talent on the field. But if they want to be more straightforward and not disrupt Glasgow’s rhythm on the right side, they could use Skipper, Sorsdal, or Kayode Awosika at left guard.

Additionally, the Lions used a standard elevation on running back Devine Ozigbo, bringing him up from the practice squad for this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This designation will make him available to be active on the Lions game day roster, and he will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

With Jahmyr Gibbs also out for this weekend’s matchup and Knight landing on injured reserve, Ozigbo will give them running back depth behind David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds, as well as another contributor on special teams.