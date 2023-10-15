 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

All the TV, radio, and online streaming info you need for Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
NFL: SEP 17 Seahawks at Lions Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that was flexed into the 4:30 p.m. ET spot so the national audience could enjoy a battle between two first-place teams.

“Tampa’s playing good football right now, 3-1,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said of the Buccaneers. “I’ve coached with (Buccaneers coach) Todd Bowles at Miami, known him a long time. I think he’s an excellent coach. He’s doing a great job out there. Playing good defense, they’re committed to the run on offense. (Buccaneers QB) Baker (Mayfield)’s playing good football. They’re plus-seven in the turnover ratio, which has been big for them. They’re converting on third down. Defensively, they’re stingy in the red zone, so we’ve got our hands full. This is a damn good opponent, so. But we’re looking forward to it, we’re looking forward to it. Our guys will be ready to go and this is day one.”

Here’s what you need to know ahead of this game, along with all the details on how to watch/listen/stream, and more.

Week 6: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET — FLEXED TIME
Location: Raymond James Field, Tampa, Florida
TV: FOX
Online streaming: NFL+ Premium (Replay)
TV announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

