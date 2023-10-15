The Detroit Lions (4-1) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in Week 6, and after a week that has seen its fair share of injuries and roster moves, we’ve provided fans with a look at where the roster currently stands heading into this game.
In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.
Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Teddy Bridgewater (10)
- Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play at any time
Running back/Fullback (3 + 3)
- David Montgomery (5)
- Craig Reynolds (13)
- Devine Ozigbo (33) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
- Jahmyr Gibbs* (26) — hamstring, ruled OUT
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — knee, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 9
- Zonovan Knight (28) — shoulder, placed on injured reserve on Saturday
Wide receiver (6)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — abdomen, no injury designation
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Jameson Williams (9)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (0)
- Antoine Green* (80)
Tight end (3 + 1)
- Sam LaPorta* (87) — calf, questionable — things trending in the right direction
- Brock Wright (89)
- Darrell Daniels (86)
- James Mitchell (82) — hamstring, ruled OUT
Offensive line (8 + 2)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation
- LG — Graham Glasgow (60)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
OL Reserves
- G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
- G/T — Dan Skipper (70) — signed to the active roster on Saturday
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — ankle, ruled OUT
- OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 8
Interior defensive line (5)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- DT — Benito Jones (94)
- DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)
- DT — Brodric Martin* (98)
EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)
- EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
- DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
- DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
- EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, on injured reserve, evaluation clock has started
- SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7
As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:
- EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
- DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
- DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
- SAM = standup pass rusher
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
- MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
- MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)
- WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
- WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
- MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)
Cornerback (4 + 1)
- Cameron Sutton (1)
- Jerry Jacobs (23)
- Khalil Dorsey (30) — illness, activated from injured reserve on Saturday, questionable
- Steven Gilmore* (24)
- Emmanuel Moseley — ACL, placed on injured reserve on Saturday
Star/Nickelback (2 + 1)
- Will Harris (25)
- NB Chase Lucas (27)
- NB/S — Brian Branch* (32) — ankle, ruled OUT
Safety (3 + 1)
- Kerby Joseph (31)
- Tracy Walker (21)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Riley Patterson (36)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
Kick/Punt returners
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Craig Reynolds (13)
Kick coverage specialists
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)
- Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
