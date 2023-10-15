The Detroit Lions (4-1) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in Week 6, and after a week that has seen its fair share of injuries and roster moves, we’ve provided fans with a look at where the roster currently stands heading into this game.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play at any time

Running back/Fullback (3 + 3)

Wide receiver (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — abdomen, no injury designation

Josh Reynolds (8)

Jameson Williams (9)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Marvin Jones Jr. (0)

Antoine Green* (80)

Tight end (3 + 1)

Offensive line (8 + 2)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation

LG — Graham Glasgow (60)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe, not listed with an injury designation

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (5)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, on injured reserve, evaluation clock has started

SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations

DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing

DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets

SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Star/Nickelback (2 + 1)

Will Harris (25)

NB Chase Lucas (27)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32) — ankle, ruled OUT

Safety (3 + 1)

Kerby Joseph (31)

Tracy Walker (21)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Riley Patterson (36)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: