Can the Detroit Lions keep the good times rolling and move to 5-1 for just the fifth time since the 1950s?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind this week as the Lions travel down to Florida for a matchup against their former divisional foes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a surprising 3-1 start and are looking to prove that record’s legitimacy. While they haven’t exactly beaten any great teams yet, it’s easy to see why they’re winning. They have solid players at nearly every position, including—but not limited to—left tackle Tristan Wirfs, receivers Mike Evan and Chris Godwin, nose tackle Vita Vea, linebackers Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

But the Lions also boast a strong, deep roster, and they're in the midst of a steam-rolling three-game winning streak.

Our staff made their predictions for this week’s game, and only one of us has the Bucs pulling off the minor upset.

Here’s a look at our score predictions for Sunday.

Hamza Baccouche (4-1): 23-21 Bucs

Meko Scott (4-1): 21-13 Lions

Alex Reno (4-1): 38-24 Lions

Brandon Knapp (4-1): 31-21 Lions

Ryan Mathews (4-1): 27-21 Lions

Kellie Rowe (3-1): 27-20 Lions

Morgan Cannon (3-2): 31-24 Lions

Jerry Mallory (3-2): 23-16 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (3-2): 27-20 Lions

Erik Schlitt (3-2): 27-20 Lions

Kyle Yost (3-2): 27-24 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-5): 27-27 Tie

John Whiticar (2-3): 28-20 Lions

