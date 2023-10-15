Lions vs. Buccaneers: Live score updates, highlights, injury news

It’s going to feel like a vintage NFC Central matchup on Sunday afternoon. Not only are the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rekindling their rivalry as first place teams, but the Bucs will be wearing their classic “creamsicle” jerseys, harkening to days of the 1970s through 90s teams that often gave Detroit hell.

But these Lions are not your old Lions. They’re 4-1 and by DVOA standards, this is the best start for the Lions franchise in at least 40 years, possibly much longer. There’s not much question about their legitimacy at this point, but a 5-1 start with three road wins would silence any remaining doubters.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are off to a surprisingly hot 3-1 start. Very few people gave Tampa any real shot of making noise this season, but led by a strong defense and a resurgent season from Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers look like legitimate candidates to walk away with the NFC South crown.

This game had enough national appeal that the NFL decided to flex it from a 1 p.m. ET game to 4:25 p.m.—making it just one of four late-afternoon games.

But if you aren’t able to watch it, this post will provide live updates from Raymond James Stadium. We’ll have drive-by-drive analysis, scoring updates, injury news and the best highlights. All you need to do is stick here, refresh the page every few minutes, and watch the latest developments unfurl below.

We’ll see you at kickoff.

First quarter

The Lions won the toss and deferred, giving the Buccaneers an opportunity to score first. A 16-yard strike to Chris Godwin gave Tampa some life, but they couldn’t move the ball any further than that and punted to Detroit.

A good punt forced Detroit to start at their own 10-yard line, but they quickly moved their way to midfield with passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown (11 yards) and Sam LaPorta (19). But facing a third-and-8, Jared Goff threw the ball away with pressure in his face. Jack Fox successfully pinned the Bucs inside their own 10-yard line for the next possession.

The Lions defense got the first turnover of the day. Isaiah Buggs batted a Baker Mayfield pass and Will Harris picked it off, giving the Lions offense an immediate possession in the red zone.

Unfortunately for Detroit, they couldn’t punch it in. They got conservative on a third-and-8, running a draw play that went for nothing, and Riley Patterson came in to knock in a 30-yard field goal for an early 3-0 Lions lead.

The Bucs had tough field position inside their 10 again thanks to a kickoff penalty, and despite picking up a first down, Tampa would hand the ball back over to Detroit with decent field position after Mayfield’s scramble for a first down was emphatically stopped by Aidan Hutchinson. This impressive tackle by Jerry Jacobs was key to stopping Tampa;

Detroit’s drive started with a clutch third-and-6 catch from St. Brown that moved them to their own 41-yard line. But on the next set of downs, LaPorta couldn’t make an acrobatic catch on a third-and-1, so Detroit punted, and Fox put it in the end zone.

Tampa started the next drive with another third down conversion to Godwin on a third-and-6, and that ended the first quarter.