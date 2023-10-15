‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Giants at Bills

Are we about to witness the Tyrod Taylor revenge game on “Sunday Night Football”?

Due to an injury to starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants will turn to veteran Tyrod Taylor. It’s one thing for a backup to be thrust into a spot start, but Taylor will have to face one of the better teams in the NFL: the Buffalo Bills. Taylor may be fueled by his past with the Bills, having been a starter there from 2015 to 2017.

Taylor’s replacement is one of the reasons why Buffalo is among the best. Josh Allen leads the high-flying Bills offense, with Stefon Diggs as his favorite target. The rushing attack has been modest—James Cook has a mere 292 rushing yards so far this season—but when the Allen-to-Diggs connection works so well, you can’t go wrong airing it out.

The Giants are ranked 32nd in DVOA, while the Bills are second. Can the Giants play the role of David against the Goliath Bills?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium—Orchard Park, NY

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com