Injury update: Lions RB David Montgomery (ribs) OUT for remainder of game vs. Bucs

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a rib injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is questionable to return.

Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered an upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 6 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Montgomery took a screen for 19-yard downfield, but when tackled, he landed hard on his left shoulder and stayed down on the field for several moments. Montgomery ended up walking to the locker room. The Lions announced he was questionable to return with a rib injury.

UPDATE: Per the FOX broadcast, x-rays on Montgomery’s ribs were negative.

UPDATE 2: The Lions downgraded Montgomery to OUT in the third quarter.

Montgomery has been an essential part to the Lions’ offense, leading the team to six touchdowns through the Lions’ first five games (despite missing one contest with a thigh injury). With the Lions already down Jahmyr Gibbs in this game, they only have two healthy backs left in the game: Craig Reynolds and Devin Ozigbo, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.

We’ll provide more updates on Montgomery’s status on this page as they come in. Let’s hope for some good news.

