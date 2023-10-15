WATCH: BLOCK OF THE YEAR from Craig Reynolds sparks Detroit Lions TD

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were locked in a defensive battle for the first half, but an unlikely hero helped Detroit take a lead into the half. After running back David Montgomery suffered a rib injury late in the first half, backup Craig Reynolds came in the game. And almost immediately, Reynolds made a huge impact play. On a third-and-13, Jared Goff threw a short slant to Amon-Ra St. Brown. As the Lions receiver crossed the field, Reynolds came out of nowhere and laid an essential block that allowed St. Brown to not only turn up the field for a first down, but to scamper the extra yards to find the endzone for the only touchdown of the first half.

Check it out:

Kudos to St. Brown for buying some extra time for blockers to come down field, turn the ball upfield and jump over the final Buccaneers defender. But truly most of the credit here goes to Reynolds for that huge effort play and extremely effective block.

St. Brown made sure to give it up to Reynolds after the play.