MUST-SEE: Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams hauls in 45-yard BOMB

It’s been a long, long wait for Jameson Williams. The Detroit Lions wide receiver had to work his way back from a torn ACL last year, and he serve a four-game suspension this year. But on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams finally got his first big moment of the 2023 season. With the Lions offense struggling to get moving but holding a 10-6 lead over the Bucs, Jared Goff dialed up a bomb to the second-year receiver. Williams did an excellent job tracking the ball, adjusting his body, and then making a contested catch with Ryan Neal draped all over him.

The 45-yard touchdown catch was the longest of Williams’ young NFL career and tied for the longest play of the Lions’ season.

Williams hasn’t played much against the Buccaneers, as the Lions continue to ease him into the lineup—remember, he’s also coming back from a hamstring injury. But that big-play potential is exactly why the Lions picked him 12th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.