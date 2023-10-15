The Detroit Lions' impressive win streak continued in Week 6, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 and moving to 5-1 on the season. This win marks the Lions' fourth consecutive win by 14 or more points, as they march their way to the top of the NFL standings.

That’s right, at 5-1, the Lions are one of five teams to sport the best record in the NFL after six weeks.

The other four teams tied with the Lions at the top of the NFL include the Kansas City Chiefs —whom the Lions beat in Week 1—the Miami Dolphins, as well as the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, who both lost this week to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Detroit also currently holds the second-longest active winning streak at four, with only the Chiefs holding a longer edge. If we go all the way back to the beginning of Detroit’s turnaround in Week 9 of last season, the Lions hold a 13-3 record, better than everyone short of the 49ers (14-1) and Chiefs (14-2).

In the NFC North, the Packers (2-3) were on a bye this week and remain in second place behind the Lions. The Vikings (2-4) beat the Bears (1-5), propelling them to third in the division and leaving Chicago in the basement. The Lions maintain a 2 1/2-game lead over the Packers (plus the Lions hold the tie-breaker, via their win), a three-game lead over the Vikings, as well as a four-game lead over the Bears.