VIDEO: Lions GM Brad Holmes is still going crazy after road wins

We’ve come to know Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes as a man who wears his emotions on his sleeve. Prior to this year, though, that has simply meant seeing him in the team’s draft war room aggressively clapping and slamming tables after making the pick he wanted.

However, 2023 has created a new tradition for the Lions general manager. Hanging out on the sidelines after the game, Holmes has been going crazy celebrating each of the team’s three road victories.

Here’s him celebrating after their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

Lions GM Brad Holmes was PUMPED about the win against the Chiefs and celebrated with fans in the stands.



Joseph Sekula sent us this video

And here’s Holmes screaming after the team’s 34-20 win over the Packers in Lambeau:

And here he is again on Sunday night celebrating the team’s fourth consecutive win with a ton of Lions fans still in Tampa after the team’s 20-6 win over the Buccaneers.

Brad Holmes is again celebrating with ⁦@Lions⁩ fans.

The Lions are soaking in this win on the road.



GM Brad Holmes ran towards fans, along with Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, and other players.

This has quickly become my favorite tradition, not only because it shows the great personality of Holmes, but he is sharing—and matching—the excitement and enthusiasm of Lions fans who are just marveling at what a special season this has already become.

Most NFL general managers stay in their booth, show up on draft day, and spend the rest of the year in meeting rooms never to be seen by the public. But Holmes is just having too much damn fun to spend it in a private suite. He wants to share these moments with the insatiable Lions fans who have been waiting for decades for a team like this.

Never stop, Brad.