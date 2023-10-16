‘Monday Night Football’ Week 6 expert picks: Cowboys at Chargers

The NFL closes out Week 6 with a “Monday Night Football” clash. The Dallas Cowboys travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Cowboys and Chargers have only met a dozen times in their franchise’s histories, with the Cowboys holding a 7-5 regular season advantage—although the Chargers have won three of the last four meetings.

The Chargers are coming off a bye week and will be rested and waiting at home for a Cowboys team that got shellacked by the 49ers last week. If the Cowboys secondary plays the way they did over the first four weeks of the season, this could be an entertaining Monday night. But if they play the way they did against San Francisco, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will carve them up.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are slightly favoring the Cowboys—by less than a field goal—in this game and the Pride of Detroit staff is split right down the middle on the moneyline and the spread. The only thing clear is, when each staff member picked a side, they stuck with their team in both situations.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Cowboys at Chargers

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

ESPN2 Manningcast: Manningcast will return in Week 7

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!