It was a sea of Honolulu Blue yet again on the road, as Detroit Lions fans traveled in droves to support their guys in Tampa Bay.

The crowd would watch the red-hot Lions take down the Buccaneers to the tune of 20-6 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While fans have traveled before, it seems as if the stellar product on the field is driving fans to shell out to be there for it. Who woulda thought?

Let’s take a look at some of the videos and images from Tampa Bay. We’ll start with Lions superfan Crackman singing on the flight to Florida because obviously.

The blue stripe in the stands was something spectacular. Several times on the broadcast you could see players, especially defense, hyping up the crowd that took up almost the entire lower bowl.

Not gonna lie, the aesthetics are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/cnXW73Bdzc — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) October 15, 2023

Here’s a closer look at all the #Lions fans in the lower bowl at Tampa Bay. Fans have really been traveling this season. pic.twitter.com/u795AevazU — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 15, 2023

Of course the guys are loving it. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said the fans have been nothing short of awesome.

“Shoot, when Tampa was on third down, it was kinda loud — it kinda felt like a home game for us. They were making some noise,” he said.

Quarterback Jared Goff — beyond hyped.

I’ve seen a lot of opposing fan bases make noise for their team after a win — but the Lions might’ve topped them all today.



Or as @JaredGoff16 said to me as he left the field, “Are you seeing this? Best fans in the f***ing league!”



This video is well after the game ended… pic.twitter.com/PyL8TtmLXQ — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 15, 2023

Then there are videos of Lions fans causing an uproar after the game through the halls of Raymond James.

On Monday, coach Dan Campbell said he’s never seen anything like this, despite having played for the Dallas Cowboys, arguably the most popular and well-traveling franchise in football.

“Not like this, and look, Dallas travels well,” Campbell said. “But not like this. I mean, you kind of feel like over a three week period, or three road games there, there it begun – there’s kind of a takeover here. It feels that way.”

If fans travel this well to Florida, can you imagine what the Bears game will look like in Chicago?

And onto the rest of your notes.

A special group of Lions fans were able to be there as well — Alex Anzalone’s parents made it to Raymond James. After the difficult week or so the whole family had, it’s so nice to see.

Moments like this put everything in perspective. Sometimes we take family for granted, especially parents. We tend to think think they’ll always be here for us. Love you Mom and Dad, more than you know ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WygAjJRMRP — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) October 16, 2023

While we wish he was on the field, C.J. Gardner-Johnson live tweeting the game yesterday was just gold. Hope to see it every week.

I respect most teams but the Bucs ….. love beating them — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 15, 2023

“It felt like Detroit could have had more than 20 points, but that’s nit-picking. The Lions look strong as they’re off to a 5-1 start, tying their best six-game opening to a season in the Super Bowl era.” CBS Sports’ John Breech grades the Lions an A- for the win.

More love from Eminem.

“Lions defense sends a message: This unit is for real.” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm on what he learned from the game.

Aidan Hutchinson wearing the Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown “Step Brothers” themed shirt. I love how the players love each other.