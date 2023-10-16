 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Dan Campbell has never seen away crowds like Detroit Lions are drawing

Despite playing for “America’s Team,” coach Dan Campbell has never seen anything like the away game crowds from Detroit Lions fans.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It was a sea of Honolulu Blue yet again on the road, as Detroit Lions fans traveled in droves to support their guys in Tampa Bay.

The crowd would watch the red-hot Lions take down the Buccaneers to the tune of 20-6 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While fans have traveled before, it seems as if the stellar product on the field is driving fans to shell out to be there for it. Who woulda thought?

Let’s take a look at some of the videos and images from Tampa Bay. We’ll start with Lions superfan Crackman singing on the flight to Florida because obviously.

The blue stripe in the stands was something spectacular. Several times on the broadcast you could see players, especially defense, hyping up the crowd that took up almost the entire lower bowl.

Of course the guys are loving it. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said the fans have been nothing short of awesome.

“Shoot, when Tampa was on third down, it was kinda loud — it kinda felt like a home game for us. They were making some noise,” he said.

Quarterback Jared Goff — beyond hyped.

Then there are videos of Lions fans causing an uproar after the game through the halls of Raymond James.

On Monday, coach Dan Campbell said he’s never seen anything like this, despite having played for the Dallas Cowboys, arguably the most popular and well-traveling franchise in football.

“Not like this, and look, Dallas travels well,” Campbell said. “But not like this. I mean, you kind of feel like over a three week period, or three road games there, there it begun – there’s kind of a takeover here. It feels that way.”

If fans travel this well to Florida, can you imagine what the Bears game will look like in Chicago?

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • While we wish he was on the field, C.J. Gardner-Johnson live tweeting the game yesterday was just gold. Hope to see it every week.

  • “It felt like Detroit could have had more than 20 points, but that’s nit-picking. The Lions look strong as they’re off to a 5-1 start, tying their best six-game opening to a season in the Super Bowl era.” CBS Sports’ John Breech grades the Lions an A- for the win.

  • More love from Eminem.

  • Aidan Hutchinson wearing the Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown “Step Brothers” themed shirt. I love how the players love each other.

