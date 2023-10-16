 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Watch Detroit Lions fans completely take over Tampa Bay

A compliation of videos of Detroit Lions fans taking over Raymond James Stadium and making their away contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly a home game.

Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

One of many awesome things about the Detroit Lions’ 5-1 start to the season is that we get to see just how passionate and excited this hungry fanbase is right now. We’ve seen it for years and years at Ford Field, as the fans kept coming even through the lean years.

But now Lions fans are starting to take over away games and nearly making them feel like home contests. The Honolulu Blue in the crowd for each of the three away games—Kansas City, Green Bay, and Tampa Bay—have been extremely noticeable, and the #OnePride crowd took it to a new level against the Buccaneers. The away side of the field was almost completely blue for the entire game. Take these photos from before and after the game from me:

“I feel like every game there’s more and more that are showing up,” coach Dan Campbell said after the game. “We got into this game there at the end, up two scores, and Tampa’s offense is out there on the field and I feel like they’re about to have to go into silent cadence in their own place. That’s saying something about the support you have from fans.”

“Our fans have been awesome,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said after the game. “Shoot, when Tampa was on third down, it was kinda loud, like a home game for us. They were making some noise.”

It’s one thing to see photos or hear coaches and players talk about it. It’s another to actually see and hear it for yourself. So here are a collection of videos from both fans and the team itself showcasing just how loyal and passionate Lions fans were on Sunday night.

