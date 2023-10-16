The Detroit Lions went on the road to Tampa and won their fourth straight contest this season to move to 5-1. Let’s take a closer look at their personnel choices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: 70 (100%)

Teddy Bridgewater: N/A

Teddy Bridgewater had his victory formation duties stripped of him this week, as Jared Goff assumed the -1 rushing yards on the final play of the game.

Running backs

Craig Reynolds: 43 (61%) — 4 special teams snaps (16%)

David Montgomery: 18 (26%)

Devine Ozigbo: 6 (9%) — 8 (32%)

Jahmyr Gibbs: RULED OUT

After Montgomery went down in the first half, it’s no surprise that Reynolds took over the primary role. The Lions also adjusted by taking Reynolds off of return duties and giving them to Khalil Dorsey. Ozigbo saw his first action of the season on Sunday, tallying 13 yards on four touches and moving the chains once.

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: 58 (83%)

Brock Wright: 43 (61%) — 12 (48%)

Darrell Daniels: 2 (3%) — 22 (88%)

James Mitchell: RULED OUT

Despite dealing with a calf injury, LaPorta was a full go against the Bucs. Detroit did not appear to limit his role at all, and, in fact, he saw a season-high 11 targets during the game.

Interesting that the Lions scaled down Daniels’ role, as they opted to play with a fullback on just a single snap and instead occasionally used a sixth offensive lineman. That decision did not provide a spark in the run game, as Detroit’s 40 yards rushing was by far the lowest of the season.

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 64 (91%)

Josh Reynolds: 57 (81%)

Marvin Jones Jr.: 20 (29%)

Jameson Williams: 16 (23%)

Kalif Raymond: 15 (21%) — 6 (24%)

Antoine Green: 4 (6%) — 8 (32%)

St. Brown is clearly feeling fine after missing last week with an abdominal injury, as he played a full load of snaps this week.

People will likely look at this and be frustrated with a diminished role from Jameson Williams. Last week he played 49% of snaps, this week it was only 23%. I think the best explanation for this decrease is that the Lions were able to get him on the field last week way more than they originally intended. Because the game was a blowout, Williams got a ton of late playing time. With the game close this week, Detroit reverted to a slow ramp-up. Hopefully we’ll see more of him against the Ravens.

Offensive line

Taylor Decker: 70 (100%)

Frank Ragnow: 70 (100%)

Graham Glasgow: 70 (100%) — 5 (20%)

Penei Sewell: 70 (100%) — 5 (20%)

Kayode Awosika: 70 (100%) — 5 (20%)

Dan Skipper: 4 (6%)

Colby Sorsdal: 0 (0%) — 5 (20%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 0 (0%) — 5 (20%)

Jonah Jackson: RULED OUT

Detroit’s mildly surprising decision to play Awosika at left guard in replacement of Jonah Jackson was mildly successful. Awosika did give up a team-high four pressures, but still earned a respectful 65.8 PFF blocking grade—no small task when often lined up opposite Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea.

The Lions also brought back the sixth offensive lineman subpackage, something we had rarely seen all this season, but was used somewhat commonly last year.

Defense

EDGE:

Aidan Hutchinson: 50 (89%)

John Cominsky: 42 (75%) — 3 (12%)

Charles Harris: 18 (32%) — 2 (8%)

Julian Okwara: 15 (27%) — 11 (44%)

Romeo Okwara: 9 (16%) — 2 (8%)

Major shakeups here at edge. After playing just 34% of snaps last week, Cominsky essentially doubled that number. Meanwhile, Charles Harris—who played at least 50% of snaps in every game this season—was way down to just 32% this week. Meanwhile, Julian Okwara shockingly outsnapped Romeo Okwara and also made the most out of those snaps.

Why such a drastic change? Well, part of the reason is the Lions went back to putting linebacker Jack Campbell on the edge for 10 of the rookie’s 29 snaps this week.

DT:

Alim McNeill: 39 (70%) — 3 (12%)

Benito Jones: 23 (41%) — 6 (24%)

Isaiah Buggs: 17 (30%)

Levi Onwuzurike: 11 (20%)

Brodric Martin: INACTIVE

Not much change here other than the fact that Levi Onwuzurike was back active after being a healthy scratch last week. Detroit employed more traditional 4-3 fronts this week, allowing for a larger rotation of true defensive tackles.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: 56 (100%)

Derrick Barnes: 44 (79%) — 6 (24%)

Jack Campbell: 29 (52%) — 7 (28%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 0 (0%) — 19 (76%)

Anthony Pittman: 0 (0%) — 19 (76%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: 0 (0%) — 17 (68%)

Speaking of 4-3 fronts, the Lions were able to get plenty of both Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell on the field, as those two continue to share time at the MIKE and also work alongside each other in some subpackages.

For the second straight week, Malcolm Rodriguez has been relegated to solely special teams.

Cornerbacks

Cam Sutton: 56 (100%) — 1 (4%)

Jerry Jacobs: 56 (100%) — 1 (4%)

Will Harris: 39 (70%)

Khalil Dorsey: 0 (0%) — 19 (76%)

Chase Lucas: 0 (0%) —19 (76%)

Steven Gilmore: DNP

Brian Branch: RULED OUT

With the Buccaneers almost always in two receiver looks, both outside cornerbacks played every defensive snap, while Will Harris was out there for 70% of defensive snaps.

Dorsey returned to the lineup to take over special teams from Steven Gilmore, who was a healthy scratch.

Safety

Tracy Walker: 56 (100%) — 6 (24%)

Kerby Joseph: 56 (100%) — 8 (32%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: 0 (0%) — 10 (40%)

Nothing new here. Both starting safeties continue to play on special teams. I asked special teams coordinator Dave Fipp about it last week, and here was his response:

“What’s happening to them is they play on kickoff and they play kind of a lower impact position. There’s safeties for us on that kickoff. And so, it’s a little bit slower play, little bit easier play for them. So, I don’t see it as kind of as demanding, what we’re asking them to do. Obviously, it could be, but it’s definitely important, that’s why they’re out there for it. They can erase something bad that happens in front of them.”

One thing to keep an eye on going forward is Kerby Joseph’s health. In this post-game video, you can see Joseph being escorted off the field by two Lions trainers.

I’ve seen a lot of opposing fan bases make noise for their team after a win — but the Lions might’ve topped them all today.



Or as @JaredGoff16 said to me as he left the field, “Are you seeing this? Best fans in the f***ing league!”



This video is well after the game ended… pic.twitter.com/PyL8TtmLXQ — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 15, 2023

Special teams

Riley Patterson: 10 (40%)

Jack Fox: 9 (36%)

Scott Daly: 9 (36%)

SPECIAL TEAMS NEWS! Riley Patterson was moved to kickoffs for the first time all season. It will be interesting to see why, as we’ll ask special teams coordinator Dave Fipp this week.