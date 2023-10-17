How the Lions offense can adapt without David Montgomery

Tally another. The Detroit Lions walk out of Tampa Bay with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and keep the party rolling. But the good guys didn’t walk out of Florida without a few scars, and it’s going to change how the Lions approach their offensive strategy for the next few weeks, especially with David Montgomery nursing injuries. You don’t lose a potent running back like that and just keep doing things as usual. The big question is, how much will things change?

On this edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down everything from Tampa, minus the creamsicles (nobody cares about that nonsense). Jared Goff is playing at an extremely high level, which is good because he’ll need to keep doing it without a run game for a while here. At the same time, key players on the defense are also playing well and the Lions receivers took it to a potent Tampa defense. We pick out the standouts from the game and give them their dues.

Will the Lions need help from trades at running back? We discuss this, plus the upcoming Baltimore Ravens game and where the Lions sit at 5-1. It’s good to be good, and the Lions are damn good.

