On Monday night, the Detroit Lions released their weekly “Calls of the Game” video, highlighting the best radio calls from Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller and color commentator/Lions legend Lomas Brown. The videos also give us an awesome behind-the-scenes look at the gameday operations of the Lions Radio Network.

But this week’s video for the 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured an extra little perk. Because right next to the radio booth in Raymond James Stadium was the suite for the Lions’ front office. So in addition to seeing how Miller and Brown react to the game’s best plays, we also get a pretty clear look at how Lions management reacted live in the moment.

Featured prominently in the video is Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew (on the top row) standing in between chief communications and brand officer Brian Facchini (far side) and chief operating officer Mike Disner (sometimes in the middle row). It’s hard to make out everyone in the bottom row, but two unmistakable faces are president and CEO Rod Wood and general manager Brad Holmes.

Just watch how everyone reacts to Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown, including Lomas Brown, who can’t get over just how awesome of a block that was from running back Craig Reynolds.

From Dan Miller's perfect call, to Craig Reynolds block forcing Lomas Brown to stand up and "whoooo", to Lions Asst. GM Ray Agnew (in the background) calling for a TD once Amon-Ra St. Brown cut it back -- I love everything about this clip

(Source: https://t.co/ULSKdOW0SK) pic.twitter.com/YS1CKuLrJp — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) October 17, 2023

The reaction to the 45-yard bomb to Jameson Williams may be even better. Miller is just about losing his mind on the mic, meanwhile, we see Holmes explode out of his seat and do some aggressive clapping that could crack a walnut.

“Jameson, MAKES THE CATCH!” Miller exclaims. “Touchdown, Detroit Lions! That’s what I’m talking about! That’s what I’m talking about, number nine! Had to re-arrange, turn around, grab the football, and that’s exactly what he did with Ryan Neal draped all over him. I see you, number nine. THAT’S what you’re capable of, young man. Changing the game.”

This is one of the best editions of “Calls of the Game,” so I suggest you drop whatever you’re doing right now and watch the three-minute video: