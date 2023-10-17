Detroit Lions re-sign RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad

With injuries in their running backs room, the Detroit Lions are bringing back Mohamed Ibrahim, signing him to their practice squad, per a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Lions have had a run of back luck among their running backs of late. Starter David Montgomery injured his ribs and is expected to miss some time. Co-starter Jahmyr Gibbs has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury but is trending in the right direction to return this week. Craig Reynolds has been healthy and solid, but he is the only healthy running back on the active roster as RB4 Zonovan Knight was placed on injured reserve last week due to a shoulder injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Last week against the Bucs, the Lions called up Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad, but more depth is required, and Ibrahim fits the bill.

When Ibrahim was signed as a UDFA following this past NFL Draft, he looked like he had the potential to compete for the RB3 job that eventually was won by Craig Reynolds. Ibrahim flashed in training camp and was making steady progress, but a pre-season injury knocked him out of the competition and he was released with an injury settlement.

Now that the injury settlement parameters have expired, the Lions are giving Ibrahim another chance to impact the roster. While he may be called upon early to contribute due to injuries, he is also a player who could stick around all season because of his developmental upside.

The Lions are not required to make a corresponding move on their practice squad, as they had an open spot after promoting Dan Skipper to the active roster over the weekend.