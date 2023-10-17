Reacts survey: What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Ravens?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking fans two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Ravens game?

With regards to the first survey question, this is a question that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. Here are the results we have seen so far:

For the second week in a row and the third time this season, Lions fans' confidence in the direction of their franchise remains the highest in the NFL. After successfully beating the Bucs last Sunday—the third first-place team they have beaten in 2023—the Lions have now won four straight games by at least 14 points. Has your confidence in the team changed after their most recent victory? Vote in the survey below.

The Lions’ Week 7 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, is yet another first-place team on Detroit’s early season schedule. But the Lions enter this game as the underdog for the first time since the opening weekend. Will the Lions be able to overcome the projection from Vegas and secure a win? Can they continue winning by two scores? Or is this the week, the Lions' road success hits a speed bump?

Be sure to share your prediction for the most likely outcome of the Lions at Ravens game in the comments, and vote in the SB Nation Reacts surveys below.