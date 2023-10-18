Detroit Lions Week 7 injury report: Jahmyr Gibbs returns, all other RBs don’t practice

The Detroit Lions (5-1) held their opening practice of the week on Wednesday, as they prepare to take on the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (4-2).

Because of the Lions difficult run of physical games, they decided to scale things back on Wednesday and only hold a walkthrough instead of a full practice.

“So, just changed the schedule up a little bit,” coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday. “We’ve been going pretty good. We’ve been playing physical opponents. We’ve got another one coming up and so, I wanted to back down today. It’ll be a lot of mental work and then we’ll do a little bit of just getting their heart rate up at the very end. But, felt like that’s what we need for today and then we’re back in rhythm tomorrow.”

As always with walkthroughs, player participation levels are only estimates from coaches. With that, let’s jump right in.

Note: Any new changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

Injured reserve, Non-Football injury list

Knight and Moseley were added to injured reserve over the weekend and their seasons are projected to be over. Gardner-Johnson and Houston became eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but they are not expected to return until the end of the season, if at all.

No practice on Wednesday

RB David Montgomery (ribs) — expected to miss “a little” bit of time

RB Craig Reynolds (toe/hamstring)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

Montgomery was injured during last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, and while X-rays confirmed no break, there is enough damage that he will likely miss some time.

“He’s got a little something in there, the cartilage. He’s probably going to be down for a little bit here,” coach Dan Campbell said of Montgomery. “I don’t know how long. That’ll just be really how long it takes for this to—at his position, that’s not an easy thing to deal with. So we’ll just take it as it comes, but I think there’s a chance we won’t have him for a little bit.”

Campbell would not speculate if Montgomery would be headed to injured reserve but said it would be a possibility, depending on his well he recovered during this week.

Unfortunately, the running back room is thinned out a little more as Reynolds is dealing with a hamstring and toe injury. He was able to finish Sunday’s game against the Bucs—and was heralded as a hero for his block on the Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown—but his injury creates a problem in the room. Detroit did, however, sign undrafted rookie Mohamed Ibrahim to the practice squad this week.

Jackson missed last week with an ankle injury and was replaced by Kayode Awosika. An estimated no practice is not an encouraging way to start the week and is an indicator that Awosika may be headed for another start.

Limited practice

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

TE Sam LaPorta (calf)

TE James Mitchell (hamstring)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

DB Brian Branch (ankle)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — evaluation clock started, days remaining: 15

With Montgomery headed toward a few missed games, the Lions will need Gibbs to step up, and the good news is, he looks like he is close to returning from injury.

“Yeah, I feel a lot better about Gibbs this week. He ran really well on Saturday before we left and had another really good workout (Monday),” Campbell said.

Campbell would go on to say that he felt good about the progress of Mitchell and Branch as well and was equally hopeful they were getting close to returning. The Ravens slot weapon, rookie Zay Flowers is a dynamic weapon and the return of Branch would be huge for Detroit’s defense.

LaPorta injured his calf after practice last Wednesday but was able to return to practice and play on Sunday. Getting back on the practice field is an encouraging sign he did not have a setback and should be good to go again this Sunday.

Ragnow continues to go through his pre-planned weekly regimen. Expect a day off later in the week, along with at least one full practice.

Paschal continues to work his way through his evaluation clock as he attempts to return to the active roster. After practicing last Friday, he now has just over two weeks remaining for evaluation. The Lions are free to remove him at any point, but they typically make these decisions at the end of the week (Saturday).

No longer on the injury report

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

St. Brown and Decker got in full practices at the end of the week and played a full complement of snaps against the Bucs. With them no longer on the injury report, they’re good to go.

Dorsey was activated from the injured reserve over the weekend and is fully back and no longer needs to. listed on the injury report.

Ravens injury report

Here’s a look at the Ravens' initial injury report: