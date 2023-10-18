The Detroit Lions are 5-1. By almost every single account, they are a top-five team. Last week, NFL shows across the sphere were asking, “Are the Lions for real?” After yet another decisive win against a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, the conversation around the Lions is evolving further. Detroit seems to have answered questions about their legitimacy, and with the Eagles and 49ers faltering in Week 6, suddenly the question isn’t “are the Lions for real?” It’s “are the Lions the best?”

It’s a heavy question for Lions fans under 30 years old who haven’t even witnessed this team win a playoff game, but this is real. This is happening.

Personally, I had pretty high expectations for this team going into the season. I predicted a 12-5 season, a home playoff game, and a playoff win. But I had Detroit a 4-2 at this point in the season. I didn’t quite expect this.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your new Lions record prediction for 2023?

My answer: This team both, has a better record than I expected at this point, and they’re playing better football than I expected. They’re in an injury rut, and they have one of the easiest remaining schedules left in the NFL (by DVOA, too). Detroit “only” needs to go 7-4 down the stretch to accomplish a 12-5 record for the season.

So obviously, I’m upping my record prediction now, right?

Not so fast, my friend.

At some point, adversity is going to hit this Lions team. Obviously, the injury bug is one piece of adversity that has already hit, but I’m talking more than that. Detroit is going to drop an egg one of these weeks. It just happens. They’ll likely lose a game they have no business losing because that just about happens to every team in the NFL.

And there are still big challenges remaining on the schedule. The Ravens, Chargers, and Cowboys all boast top-14 DVOA rankings, with the Ravens and Cowboys both holding top-five defenses that will almost certainly keep those games close. Additionally, all three of those games are on the road. This team may be 3-0 away from Ford Field, but that doesn’t mean those games will be cakewalks.

Finally, there are the five divisional games remaining. Sure, Detroit has won eight of their last nine NFC North games, but I truly believe the Bears are going to get better as the season goes on, the Vikings are playing better than their record suggests, and the Packers... well, the Lions have Green Bay’s number.

So, even though I really want to, I’m sticking with my 12-5 prediction. The ceiling is certainly higher than that, but we also shouldn’t be looking at a 12-win season like a failure, if it comes to that. It would tie the franchise record for most wins in a season, and would likely net the Lions a top-three seed in the NFC.

Your turn. Vote in the poll below and explain your decision in the comment section by scrolling down.