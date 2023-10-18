 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of Week 6

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career.

By Jeremy Reisman
Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, we discussed how Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had the best week of any NFL quarterback. The league seems to agree, as Goff was named NFC Offensive Player of Week 6 for his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goff completed 30-of-44 passes for 353 yards (8.0 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns. HIs 107.5 passer rating ranked fifth in Week 6 and his QBR of 78.7 was first in the NFL.

“I think that he’s playing mentally at a very fast level,” pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said on Wednesday. “The processing is like, ‘Okay, here we go.’ It’s going from 1 to 2 to 3 to 4 or whatever it needs to be. He’s seeing the defense pre-snap, he’s having an idea of what needs to happen, what he’s expecting. So I think there’s a lot of diagnosing that’s going on pre-snap that’s really putting him in a position to have that success post-snap. And he’s throwing the heck out of the ball.”

This is the fifth time Goff has won this award, but just his second time with the Lions. The last time the quarterback walked away with the weekly award was in Week 13 of the 2021 season, when Goff led Detroit to their first win of the Dan Campbell era with a three-touchdown performance including a last-second score to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In addition to NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Goff is up for the FedEx Air Player of the Week—a fan-voted award for the best quarterback performances of the week. You can vote for Goff here.

