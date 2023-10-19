The Detroit Lions continue to get it done, putting up a healthy number of points this week and impressing on defense. While half of this is nothing new — the Matthew Stafford era was prime for fantasy on both sides of the ball — there is now an adjustment that needs to be made for fantasy managers when considering Detroit.

Against all odds, the Lions have made life tough for fantasy outputs on the other side, but that will be put to the test this weekend against an offense that features playmakers such as Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. The Baltimore Ravens may look close to average when it comes to standard offense, but there are still some fantasy plays to be made in this one.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Ravens start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: I am as big of a Jameson Williams believer as anyone, but it is still way too early to have any sort of faith in him on a weekly basis. Last week’s touchdown was a great sign of what could lie ahead, but with just six targets on the season, the floor is far too low to trust. This is a freezing-cold take, but Williams needs to stay on the bench for at least another month.

On the other side, I really like the rookie Zay Flowers as a top-20 wide receiver option this week. Flowers found the end zone for the first time last weekend and has seen at least eight targets in four of the six games so far. Andrews is still the main receiving option, but Flowers will have the opportunity to put up some numbers, and I think he does so against Detroit.