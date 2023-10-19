The Detroit Lions (5-1) were back on the practice field on Thursday, after scaling things back the day prior and only holding a walkthrough. Because yesterday’s participation levels were estimates, today’s report will give a stronger indicator of where players are at, heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (4-2).

Let’s jump in.

Note: Any new changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice on Thursday

RB David Montgomery (ribs) — expected to miss “a little” bit of time

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

Montgomery was expected to miss practice this week, and maybe a few more in the coming weeks. The only real question will be: Does he end up getting placed on injured reserve at the end of the week (Saturday)?

Jackson missing practice yet again is likely an indicator that the Lions will need to call on Kayode Awosika for another start at left guard. Awosika played well as a replacement last week but did allow four pressures against the Bucs last week, including giving up one of the Lions two sacks during the game.

Limited practice

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) — Downgraded after no designation Wednesday

Downgraded after no designation Wednesday RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

RB Craig Reynolds (toe/hamstring) — Upgraded after no practice Wednesday

— Upgraded after no practice Wednesday TE Sam LaPorta (calf)

TE James Mitchell (hamstring)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — evaluation clock started, days remaining: 14

DB Brian Branch (ankle)

Bridgewater was the sole addition/downgrade to the injury report. It’s unclear how serious his injury is, but he was seen walking in the locker room without any obvious problems

Gibbs was officially back on the field on Thursday and appears headed toward a starting role this weekend.

Reynolds was projected to have needed Wednesday off, but was back on the field on Thursday, a good indicator the Lions running back room may be in better shape than what Wednesday’s report indicated.

LaPorta played through his calf injury last week, and it appears the Lions will be taking it easy with him this week. He is also expected to be available on Sunday.

Mitchell, like Gibbs, proved coach's projections right and was back on the field for practice. If he is able to return to active duty this week, he will assume TE3 duties.

Paschal is still technically on injured reserve but has now completed three practices worth of evaluation. If he is activated from IR to the 53-man roster, expect that move to come on Saturday.

Branch was another key player who was able to get back on the field on Thursday after missing the last two games. He has already told the media that he expects to be back this week and could be an important weapon to deploy against the Ravens offense.

Full practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) — upgraded after limited on Wednesday

Ragnow has a weekly routine for managing his toe injury, which includes scheduled time off combined with full/limited practices. His participation level was expected and he should be good to go against the Ravens.

Ravens injury report

Here’s a look at the Ravens' Thursday injury report: