Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel’s beef, explained

Lions’ defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t like how Niners’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel continued to go back and forth after dispute over their fight with the Browns.

By Morgan Cannon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers’ wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk got into a scuffle with Browns’ safety Juan Thornhill.

It started with Aiyuk and Thornhill getting in each other’s faces, with Samuel racing up and bumping Thornhill back. Browns’ safety D’Anthony Bell pushes Samuel, and Niners’ left tackle Trent Williams flies in, and pushes Thornhill so hard that his helmet comes off.

In the end, it was a minor dustup before a physical football game. However, Detroit Lions’ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t having the San Francisco receivers having to be bailed out by their All-Pro left tackle.

To which, Samuel replied —

At that point, things spiraled from there. It went from sparring on social media—including a long Instagram Live session from Gardner-Johnson seen below—to Samuel taking the beef to the “Up and Adams Show.”

There is a lot of the season left to go, but if the Lions and Niners meet at some point, there will almost surely be some extracurricular stuff happening pregame (and probably after the whistle, too).

Also, if you get this reference—we can be friends.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Kay Adams gave Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn his roses on her show “Up & Adams.”

  • Say it with me now. Lions’ right tackle Penei Sewell is elite.

  • Honolulu Blue>Creamsicle.

  • Former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty highlighted Lions’ safety Tracy Walker’s hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin during his defensive plays of the week segment on “Good Morning Football.”

  • Lions’ wide receiver Jameson Williams is having some fun at the Detroit Red Wings game. The more people get to know Jameson, the person—the more people will grow to really like him.

