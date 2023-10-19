Before their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers’ wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk got into a scuffle with Browns’ safety Juan Thornhill.

It started with Aiyuk and Thornhill getting in each other’s faces, with Samuel racing up and bumping Thornhill back. Browns’ safety D’Anthony Bell pushes Samuel, and Niners’ left tackle Trent Williams flies in, and pushes Thornhill so hard that his helmet comes off.

In the end, it was a minor dustup before a physical football game. However, Detroit Lions’ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t having the San Francisco receivers having to be bailed out by their All-Pro left tackle.

U see Deeboo Run Typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM https://t.co/9wvgP7sJkK — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 15, 2023

To which, Samuel replied —

Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4 pic.twitter.com/IyFazDl0Ap — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

At that point, things spiraled from there. It went from sparring on social media—including a long Instagram Live session from Gardner-Johnson seen below—to Samuel taking the beef to the “Up and Adams Show.”

"He just sound like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and no one knows who he is"



Deebo Samuel on C. J. Gardner-Johnson@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/WfXgTDpMD4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 18, 2023

Stop making up stuff in your head!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

There is a lot of the season left to go, but if the Lions and Niners meet at some point, there will almost surely be some extracurricular stuff happening pregame (and probably after the whistle, too).

I’m cool off the clout but the cap must stop when u speak on my name ! — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 16, 2023

CJ Gardner Johnson calls out Deebo on Instagram #OnePride pic.twitter.com/HpZcvSFL2r — ☾ D e t r o i t N i g h t m a r e ☾ (@DetNightmare) October 16, 2023

Also, if you get this reference—we can be friends.

Must ain’t seen Friday… — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 18, 2023

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Kay Adams gave Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn his roses on her show “Up & Adams.”

We aren’t giving enough love to what the Lions DEFENSE is doing.



Aaron Glenn go crazy @Lions pic.twitter.com/I0LD97F78u — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 18, 2023

Say it with me now. Lions’ right tackle Penei Sewell is elite.

Penei Sewell hasn't allowed a sack in 525 consecutive pass-blocking snaps pic.twitter.com/scEAGXlCt4 — PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2023

Jared Goff has been named the NFL FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. By winning the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Goff’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Honolulu Blue>Creamsicle.

Former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty highlighted Lions’ safety Tracy Walker’s hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin during his defensive plays of the week segment on “Good Morning Football.”