‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 expert picks: Jaguars at Saints

The NFL opens up Week 7 with a matchup between teams from the AFC and NFC South respectwhen the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Jaguars and Saints have faced off against each other just seven times in their teams' histories, with New Orleans winning five games—including the last four meetings—and Jacksonville winning two.

This game looks like it could be a defensive battle. The magic number in this game could be 22 points, as the Jaguars defense has only allowed more than 22 points once this season, while the Saints have only scored more than 20 points in one game this year. The Saints have also held all but one of their opponents under 22 points, while the Jaguars offense has gone over 22 points in three of their six games (23, 25, 31).

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are expecting a close game with the Saints getting a slight nod at home. The POD staff is split on their preferences, both on the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Jaguars at Saints

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisana

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!