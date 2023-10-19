The Detroit Lions’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday was all about the big plays. Detroit’s defense came up with a couple of huge ones to keep the Bucs out of the end zone for the entire day, and the offense seemed to produce splash play after splash play when they really needed it. In fact, the offense created eight plays of at least 15 yards in Tampa, a pretty impressive feat against a stout Bucs defense.

So, once again, our staffers Meko Scott and Morgan Cannon broke down the critical plays from Sunday’s 20-6 win to give a unique perspective on what went right and wrong in the most crucial moments of Week 6.

Here are the plays both Meko and Morgan break down this week:

The tipped pass by Isaiah Buggs that both saved a touchdown and resulted in an interception

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s touchdown, breaking conventional rules, and Craig Reynolds’ block

Cam Sutton’s perfect coverage leading to offensive pass interference

Jameson Williams’ ridiculous route... that didn’t lead to a completion.

... And then Williams’ touchdown a few plays later

