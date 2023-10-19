Amon-Ra St. Brown loses hilarious ‘agreement’—NOT A BET—to Julian Okwara

Last week, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said on our PODcast that his alma mater USC was going to give it to Notre Dame this year. Unfortunately for St. Brown, that’s not exactly how things went down. The Trojans not only lost to the Fighting Irish, but USC got waxed to the tune of a 48-20 final score.

The loss forced St. Brown to pay up on an bet agreement with Notre Dame alum Julian Okwara, and on Thursday, the Lions receiver paid up by dressing in full Notre Dame leprechaun gear while hosting his media session in the locker room.

“Everything about this is trash.”#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is not having a fun time paying off a bet with Julian Okawara after his beloved USC dropped a big one to Notre Dame on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5kcnfJNcyl — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) October 19, 2023

If that wasn’t great enough, St. Brown’s explanation of the bet agreement was even better.

“So we don’t do bets in this facility,” St. Brown said. “We made an agreement outside the facility.”

Obviously, this is a not-so-subtle dig at the NFL’s gambling policies, which forced St. Brown’s teammate, Jameson Williams, to be suspended for the first four games after betting on a non-NFL game at the team’s facility.

“I called (Julian Okwara)—I FaceTimed him—and he said if S.C. wins, he has to be Tommy Trojan,” St. Brown continued. “And if Notre Dame wins, I have to be... I don’t know what they call this. Whatever this green thing is.”

Good on St. Brown to be true to his word. And if anyone is now questioning his USC allegiance, I’ll have you know that as soon as his media session was over, St. Brown ripped the costume to pieces, threw it away, and spit on it in the trash. For real.