The NFL closes out Week 4 with a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Seahawks and Giants have met 20 times in their franchises' histories, with each winning 10 regular season games, though the Seahawks have won five of the last six, including a 27-13 win last October.

The Seahawks offense is rolling and they have put up 37 points in each of the last two weeks. Can the Giants' offense keep up with that? Because their defense has given up 28 or more points in every game this season. This one could quickly turn into a shoot-out or a massacre, depending on if the Giants offense decides to show up.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are slightly favoring the Seahawks and the majority of the Pride of Detroit staff are siding with the favorites both on the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Seahawks at Giants

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

ABC/ESPN announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

ESPN2 Manningcast: Peyton and Eli Manning, plus special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!