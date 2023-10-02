The Detroit Lions are preparing to have some reinforcements at the cornerback position this week. Coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that free agent signing Emmanuel Moseley is expected to make his Lions debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“He’s certainly somebody that we feel like, ‘Alright, let’s get a look at (him) this week,’” Campbell said. “I feel like the time is right, and he’ll get a little bit. Jerry (Jacobs) will still certainly take the load, but I think the plan is to get E-Man worked in.”

Moseley signed a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. Coming off a torn ACL last September, the Lions knew there was a chance he wouldn’t be ready for the start of the season. He started trending in the right direction toward being ready, but his recovery hit two snags.

First, he reportedly needed a minor follow-up surgery to the knee just before training camp. And second, after the Lions decided to activate him from the Physically Unable to Perform list just before the start of the season, Moseley also suffered a hamstring injury in practice, lengthening his time on the sidelines.

Like their plan with Jameson Williams, the Lions aren’t going to give Moseley a full load of work against the Panthers. They want him to get his feet wet, and they trust Jacobs to hold down the starting job in the meantime. On Thursday, Jacobs snagged two interceptions to help the defeat the Green Bay Packers in primetime.

But Moseley was likely signed to be the starter and for good reason. In 2021 as a full-time starter for the San Francisco 49ers, Moseley tallied 11 passes defended while allowing just a 78.0 passer rating per PFF, good for 17th of 77 qualifying cornerbacks.

“It makes us better. We believe it’ll make us better.” Campbell said of Moseley’s return.

In other injury news, Campbell did not provide much updates from some of the injuries following the Packers game. Taylor Decker said he aggravated his ankle injury on Thursday, although Campbell said on Monday, “I think Deck will be okay.” As for defensive backs Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, Campbell said it was too early in the week to tell.