Lions vs Buccaneers flexed to late afternoon window in Week 6

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit atop their respective divisions and will continue to for at least until they play each other in Week 6. That game, originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Eastern has now been flexed to the later afternoon time slot of 4:25 p.m. Eastern.

Instead of being one of eight games being played in the early time slot, the Lions are now one of just four games in the later afternoon (three at 4:25 p.m. plus the Patriots-Raiders game that starts a little earlier at 4:05 p.m.).

The national game at that time was originally supposed to see the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Jets are 1-3 with Zach Wilson and that game has lost some of its luster. Moving the Lions-Bucs clash of division leaders gives FOX another option featuring two hot teams fans are eager to watch.

Remember, this is the game that Tampa Bay is bringing back the creamsicles. Depending on the choice that Detroit makes for what to wear at the New Sombrero, it could be a legendary throwback game.