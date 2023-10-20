Survey results: Lions fans projecting a close win over the Ravens in Week 7

On Tuesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Ravens?

With regards to the first survey question, here are the results we have seen over the first six weeks of the season, including this week:

After four straight victories by 14 points or more, Lions fans continue to be the most confident fanbase in the NFL with another 99% result in the confidence survey. Just look at the straight line across the top of the weekly results poll—beautiful.

Around the NFC North, the Packers saw another boost in results, likely because they didn’t lose (they were on a bye). The Vikings barely snuck past the Bears, which caused Minnesota to also see a subtle increase, while the Bears plummeted back down into the teens.

Once again, the Lions’ approval percentage is more than all the other NFC North teams combined.

This week's game between the Lions and Ravens has the fans a bit more cautious than normal. After posting big projected win percentages in recent weeks, just 73% of fans believe the Lions will win, and 62% think it will be a close game.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters in the comment section of the original article:

anhonestmess: “Lions’ biggest weakness is mobile quarterbacks in scramble mode. Roquan Smith would already have limited the run game even if Montgomery could play and likely LaPorta over the middle as well. [...] Ravens win 22-20. As long as the Lions play well and keep it close (or better), I’ll be happy.”

Powervalve : "The Lions are due for a let down, they only win by one score this week."

: “The Lions are due for a let down, they only win by one score this week.” Charles Howitt : “Continuing to vote win big until they don’t.”

: “Continuing to vote win big until they don’t.” xproofx: “Lions win in a tightly contested 24-22 game. Dan Campbell wields so much influence over the nation that he convinces the US Mint to start printing $6 bills so he can pull one out of his pocket in the locker room and say ‘That’s six!’”

