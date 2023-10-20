NFL Week 7 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 7 opened with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints in what looked like it was going to be a blowout, but turned into an interesting fourth quarter. Entering the final 15 minutes of the game, the Jaguars held a 24-9 lead, but two long Saints drives resulted in two touchdowns (and a two-point conversion) and the game was tied at 24 with just six minutes remaining. A well-designed quick route to Christian Kirk resulted in a Jaguars’ 46-yard touchdown and a 31-24 lead. Then, despite a late push, the Saints came up short, turning the ball over on downs at the Jaguars’ six-yard line.

Let’s take a look at the rest of this week’s games.

With the Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, and Titans on their byes, the NFL has 11 games scheduled for Sunday and one more on Monday night.

The Sunday slate of games kicks off at 1 p.m. when the local Detroit audience will have two games to choose from, including the Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens on FOX, as well as the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots on CBS (for commercial breaks, of course). No doubleheader for FOX this week, but at 4:25, CBS will have the Green Bay Packers at the Denver Broncos for your viewing pleasure.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature a blockbuster game between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. Then ESPN/ABC’s “Monday Night Football” will feature a battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 13 games on the NFL Week 7 schedule:

Here are the games that the Pride of Detroit staff agreed on this week: