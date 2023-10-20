The Detroit Lions (5-1) have declared their injury designations ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (4-2), and while the Lions will be missing two starters, they have a handful of injured players returning to play this week.

Let’s take a look.

Note: Any new changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

Ruled OUT

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

Montgomery and Jackson did not practice this week and unsurprisingly have been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup.

Montgomery is expected to miss “a little” bit of time and could be a candidate for injured reserve. Coach Dan Campbell said the team would wait until the end of this week to see how he is recovering before they make a decision. If he is put on IR, expect it to happen on Saturday, as is the Lions’ typical mode of operation.

Last game, Jackson was replaced by Kayode Awosika in the starting lineup and expectations are that he will step into that role again against the Ravens. It’s possible the Lions make a move to get Halapoulivaati Vaitai back in the lineup this week but Campbell stopped short of saying he was ready to return to the starting lineup.

“I feel like he’s looked better,” Campbell said of Vaitai. “I feel like every week he’s gotten better and better since coming back from the injury. So, I think he’s close. I think he’s close. I think he’s close to helping us.”

Questionable

RB Craig Reynolds (toe/hamstring)

TE James Mitchell (hamstring)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — evaluation clock started, days remaining: 13

Reynolds is dealing with two injuries but he’s been able to get in limited practices this week and is anticipated to be able to serve as Jahmyr Gibbs’ backup. The Lions are expected to elevate one of their practice squad running backs—Devine Ozigbo or Mohamed Ibrahim—for depth and special teams contributions, but if Reynolds is too limited, it’s possible both get called up.

Mitchell is also likely to make his return to the lineup after missing the last two games. He should reassume TE3 duties.

Paschal still technically remains on injured reserve—which is why he carries an injury designation—but it sounds like he will be activated ahead of this game (likely Saturday).

“I feel like he’s gotten better every day,” Campbell said of Paschal’s evaluation process. “We started his clock last Friday and he looks pretty good. So, I think the thought is we’ll probably get him going here and it’s good to have him back.”

Paschal spoke with the media in the locker room on Friday, another strong indicator he is set for a return.

“It was disappointing just because you work so hard during the offseason and during camp with the guys to be able to go out there and compete the whole year,” Paschal said of dealing with the early season injury. “But of course, this is the game. This is football, so injuries pop up. So you just have to deal with the bounceback, be strong-minded, strong-willed, but I’m thankful for the athletic training staff, the strength staff for making sure that I got back in time and I’m ready to go for the rest of the year.”

When asked for a health status update, Paschal replied: “Yeah, I’m full go. I’m ready to go.”

Not listed with an injury designation

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

TE Sam LaPorta (calf)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

DB Brian Branch (ankle)

Bridgewater is working through a knee injury, but no injury designation means he should be good to go as Jared Goff’s backup.

Gibbs is not only expected to make a return to game action in Week 7 but he is also expected to carry the workload.

“He’s going to need to take the load of it,” Campbell said Friday morning. “We’re just going to have to see where he’s at. I’d like to say we’re going to be careful with it, but the reality of it is we need him. So we’ll go as far as he can take us here, trying to be as smart as we can, but he’s gotta go. He’s ready.”

Gibbs also confirmed that his hamstring is feeling “good” and he is ready to return.

“I’m just excited to get back out there,” Gibbs said in the locker room after Friday’s practice. “I missed the last two weeks. I’ve been missing it. It felt weird missing those two games. So I’m excited to be back and go out there with my teammates.”

LaPorta was able to play through his calf injury last week and with no injury designation, he is good to go again.

Ragnow continues his weekly routine of managing his toe injury, and per usual, enters this game with an injury designation and is ready to anchor the Lions' No. 1 rated offensive line.

Branch told the media on Thursday that he anticipates being back this week and is expected to step back into the starting lineup in the Lions nickel role. Branch was incredibly dynamic in the games before his injury and he is returning at the ideal time.

Ravens injury designations

Here’s a look at the Ravens' injury designations:

Ruled OUT

CB Kevon Seymour (ankle)

S Marcus Williams (hamstring)

No injury designation