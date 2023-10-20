Discussion: Who needs to have a big day in order for the Lions to win in Baltimore?

Not only are the Detroit Lions one of the best teams in the NFL through six weeks with a record of 5-1, but they are also one of the hottest teams.

Through the last four weeks, the Lions have won each game by two scores or more, and have cemented themselves in the discussion as one of the elite teams in the league.

In their Week 7 matchup, they are on the road yet again—this time traveling to Maryland to take on the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens. Led by former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and their talented defense—the Ravens will be another early test for a Lions team that is expected to make plenty of noise come December and January.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who needs to have a big day in order for the Lions to win in Baltimore?

My Answer: The entire linebacker unit. Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, and Malcolm Rodriguez all need to bring their A-game against the Ravens on Sunday if the Lions hope to keep Jackson in check.

The Ravens run a lot of designed quarterback runs, complete with fakes and pre-snap motion. The Lions’ linebackers, and defense as a whole, will have to be really disciplined in order not to fall for the eye candy.

What about you? Who do you think needs to have a big day for the Lions in order to pick up another win in Baltimore? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.