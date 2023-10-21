It’s time again for our weekly Detroit Lions Madden 24 simulations. If you haven’t been along for the ride this season, you’re missing out. That’s because Madden has been absolutely perfect in predicting the winner for the Lions’ upcoming matchup.

... of course, I mean they’ve been absolutely perfect in picking the loser of the real game every. single. time.

That’s right. Every time we’ve fired up a simulated game on Madden 24, the winner of that game has lost in real life. Here are the results for each simulation matched up with the actual result.

Week 1:

Madden: Lions lose to Chiefs 38-21

Lions lose to Chiefs 38-21 Reality: Lions beat Chiefs, 21-20

Week 1:

Madden: Lions beat Seahawks in OT, 38-35

Lions beat Seahawks in OT, 38-35 Reality: Lions lose to Seahawks in OT, 37-31

Week 3:

Madden: Lions lose to Falcons, 27-17

Lions lose to Falcons, 27-17 Reality: Lions beat Falcons, 20-6

Week 4:

Madden: Lions lose to Packers, 27-9

Lions lose to Packers, 27-9 Reality: Lions beat Packers, 34-20

Week 5:

Madden: Lions lose to Panthers, 24-17

Lions lose to Panthers, 24-17 Reality: Lions beat Panthers, 42-24

Week 6:

Madden: Lions lose to Bucs, 28-17

Lions lose to Bucs, 28-17 Reality: Lions beat Bucs, 20-6

How is this happening? I have no idea. I am not sabotaging anything. The only thing we do is adjust lineups as we predict them to be on gameday, and then let the computer take over the entire game.

If you haven’t watched our Madden sims before, it’s a grand ole time. I provide live commentary for the action going on while also answering any of your Detroit Lions questions you may have. If you’re watching over on Twitch, you can also gamble channel points on the outcome of the simulation or participate in ongoing polls.

If that sounds like a fine way to spend your Saturday mornings, here’s how you can watch:

What: Lions vs. Ravens Week 7 Madden 24 simulation

When: 10 a.m. ET — Saturday, October 21

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or embedded below)