The Detroit Lions have added two more players to their injury report on Saturday afternoon. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs is now listed as questionable with a knee injury, while receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is OUT for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens due to an undisclosed personal issue.

Jacobs’ injury could be a major blow to the Lions defense if he cannot play. He has been the team’s starter opposite Cameron Sutton all season, and while he was expected to be eventually displaced by Emmanuel Moseley, Moseley ended up tearing his ACL after just two defensive snaps this season. The good news is that he appears he’s traveling with the team (he’d be declared out if he wasn’t), which gives him a chance to play.

If Jacobs can’t go, the Lions have a couple different options to replace him. With the return of Brian Branch to play nickel, the Lions could slide Will Harris to outside corner. Additionally, they have Khalil Dorsey or undrafted rookie Steven Gilmore.

As for Jones, hopefully, everything is okay in his personal life. The veteran receiver hasn’t had much of a role on offense this year, catching just five passes for 35 yards through six games. With Jameson Williams’ return and a strong set of surrounding receivers, the Lions offense shouldn’t be too impacted by Jones’ absence.

Here’s an overall look at the Lions’ updated injury report for Week 7 against the Ravens:

OUT

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. (not injury related)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

Questionable