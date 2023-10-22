Lions vs. Ravens: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, roster moves and more

The Detroit Lions (5-1) are on the road in Week 7, taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Another week and another battle between first-place teams.
“We’ve been playing really good defenses. I mean I feel like every week we’re getting tested here and this is the next one,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “Coach (John) Harbaugh’s done an unbelievable job for a long period of time here. I’ve got a ton of respect for what he does. His teams are always physical and disciplined (on) both sides of the ball, all three phases and they don’t make mistakes. [...] They have skill on the outside, plus the tight end (Mark) Andrews, the O-line is a solid crew in there, and this defense is, as always, an aggressive defense. They have rushers, they have cover guys and these two (line)backers are really good. So, we’ve got our hands full.”
Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:
Scouting reports
- Opening Odds: Lions open as road underdogs to Ravens
- The Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to a Lions victory over the Ravens
- On Paper preview, prediction: Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Lions Week 7 scouting report: Another defensive showdown looms vs. Ravens
- 5 Questions Preview: Aidan Hutchinson could “destroy” Baltimore’s game plan
- Pride of Detroit’s YouTube feed includes video previews for this week’s game
- Preview podcast: How good is Lamar Jackson playing?
Injury news and updates
- Lions Week 7 injury designations: Jahmyr Gibbs cleared to play, David Montgomery OUT
- Saturday update: Jerry Jacobs added as questionable, Marvin Jones ruled OUT
Roster moves
- Lions re-sign RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad
- Lions activate EDGE Josh Paschal from injured reserve, release TE Darrell Daniels
- Lions promote RBs Devine Ozigbo and Mohamed Ibrahim from practice squad for game
Worth your time
- Dan Campbell on Jared Goff’s future with Detroit Lions: “He needs to be with us”
- Detroit Lions offensive line climb to No. 1 in PFF’s rankings
- NFL experts recognizing Alex Anzalone as a top linebacker
Week 7: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
TV: FOX
Online streaming: NFL+ Premium (Replay)
TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions +3, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports
Loading comments...