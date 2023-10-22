Lions vs. Ravens: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, roster moves and more

The Detroit Lions (5-1) are on the road in Week 7, taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Another week and another battle between first-place teams.

“We’ve been playing really good defenses. I mean I feel like every week we’re getting tested here and this is the next one,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “Coach (John) Harbaugh’s done an unbelievable job for a long period of time here. I’ve got a ton of respect for what he does. His teams are always physical and disciplined (on) both sides of the ball, all three phases and they don’t make mistakes. [...] They have skill on the outside, plus the tight end (Mark) Andrews, the O-line is a solid crew in there, and this defense is, as always, an aggressive defense. They have rushers, they have cover guys and these two (line)backers are really good. So, we’ve got our hands full.”

Week 7: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: FOX

Online streaming: NFL+ Premium (Replay)

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Lions +3, per DraftKings Sportsbook

